Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tie the knot in spectacular style at Windsor Castle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are now officially man and wife.

The prince and the former Suits star tied the knot in front of 600 guests inside St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Meghan entered the chapel alone in a white, silk gown from French fashion house Givenchy, with a glittering tiara and a five-metre train adorned with flowers representing all parts of the Commonwealth.

The Bride moves in procession through the Nave where she is joined by The Prince of Wales

Harry, sporting his trademark beard, wore his Royal Blues military uniform.

The couple, whose official title is the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, were all smiles as they stood side-by-side at the altar. Harry also tightly grasped Meghan’s hand throughout the service.

Harry and Meghan exchanged traditional Anglican vows – sans the commitment to obey one another – promising to “love, honour, comfort and protect” each other.

The Archbishop leads the vows and the giving of the rings

A massive celebration to honour the union of Britain’s newest royal couple, thousands of adoring fans lined the roads surrounding Windsor Castle to catch a glimpse of the bride as she was driven to St George’s Chapel.

Cheers and screams of admiration rang out across Windsor as Harry placed the ring – made from Welsh gold and a gift from the Queen – on Meghan’s finger.

But, it was a marathon 14-minute sermon from American pastor Michael Curry that stole the spotlight from the real action happening between Harry and Meghan.

The pastor delivered a passionate speech about “love and fire”, prompting hilarious responses from members of the Royal Family and other guests.

When Rev #MichaelCurry was preaching and the Queen and Prince Phillip thinking Wtf…How dare you…While Prince William is dying of laughter

Harry and Meghan later left the chapel in a horse-drawn carriage for a royal procession through the streets of Windsor, before returning to St George’s Hall for the first of two receptions.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex depart the Chapel for a carriage procession through the Castle and Windsor Town

