On Air
Prisoners released from prison more likely to be victims of violence
Jenny Cai chats with Justice Health researcher and PhD candidate Melissa Willoughby about her new research on the increased likelihood of newly released prisoners to become the victims of violence.
Guests
Melissa Willoughby
Panorama
September 17th 2021Read more by Panorama
More by Panorama
Taking therapy outdoors
Reporter Lilian Bernhardt chat’s with social work lecturer and outdoor therapy researcher from Charles Sturt University, Dr. Will Obud, to discuss outdoor […]
Job Losses in Higher Education
For this weeks News Talk, producer Emile Pavlic caught up with Eliza Littleton from the Australia Institute to talk about their latest […]
Sports Update with Angus Drain (September 15)
Reporter Angus Drain provides us with an update of the week in sport so far. (Recorded on Wednesday September 15)