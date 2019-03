When greeting old friends or saying goodbye to someone special, many of us will offer a big hug. But not everyone out there is getting snuggled and squeezed. This cuddle shortage has given rise to a niche new industry.

Produced by Allison Worrall (SYN Alumni)

Supervising Producer: Jordan Fennell

See full episode #1903 ‘My Main Squeeze’ and credit: allthebestradio.com/shows/1903-main-squeeze