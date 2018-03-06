Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg

SYN 90.7

Professionalism in Australian Politics

akubra

Liberal Senator Michaelia Cash has come under fire for a heated exchange during Senate estimates, meanwhile the spotlight is on Barnaby Joyce for his conduct surrounding a relationship with a former staffer. It seems like the “personal” is taking over politics, and lowering the accepted bar of professionalism along with it.

Reporter Nicolas Zoumboulis takes a look at what many are calling a “new low” in Australian politics.

Contributors

Nicolas Zoumboulis

Nicolas Zoumboulis

March 6th 2018
Read more by Nicolas Zoumboulis
Category: , ,
Topics:
Tags: , , , , ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerRadio Training Gift Vouchers90.7FM ScheduleNation Schedule

More by Panorama

1200px-Etihad_Stadium_crop
Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg
Panorama

$300M Revamp for Etihad Stadium

Etihad Stadium is due to receive a major series of redevelopments, aiming to replace disused rail yards with an inclusive public space. […]

physical activity
Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg
Panorama

Young people at risk from lack of exercise

Most young people do not get enough exercise, putting them at risk of long term health problems, a new report has found. […]

wowpostibng
Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg
Panorama

Owen Wilson ‘Wowposting’: Behind the Wow

On a Monday evening in March, hundreds of strangers gathered together at Melbourne’s Federation square to wow in unison like the film […]

Related Content

APN logo
Asian Pop Nation

Playlist - 30/01/18 - Asian Pop Nation

233
Cultrural Popcorn (7)
Cultural Popcorn

Cultural Popcorn Ep 10 (final)

large
untitled
The Naughty Rude Show

Mental Health on The Naughty Rude Show - 10th December 2017