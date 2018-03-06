SYN 90.7
Professionalism in Australian Politics
Liberal Senator Michaelia Cash has come under fire for a heated exchange during Senate estimates, meanwhile the spotlight is on Barnaby Joyce for his conduct surrounding a relationship with a former staffer. It seems like the “personal” is taking over politics, and lowering the accepted bar of professionalism along with it.
Reporter Nicolas Zoumboulis takes a look at what many are calling a “new low” in Australian politics.
Contributors
Nicolas Zoumboulis
Nicolas Zoumboulis
March 6th 2018Read more by Nicolas Zoumboulis
