Program.03 By Able 8 (EP) review

a2309882859_16

Program 0.3 By Able 8 is the Final EP in the Program series. The beats are created by Melbourne based beatmaker Able8. The EP features international and local vocalists. The beats are Synth heavy and drum beat technical. Program .03 is released through Uncomfortable Beats Record Label. Reviewer Selections: Seratonone, Faded and Lava Drop. A unique mix of beats featuring a sufficient blend of synths and drums.

Bandcamp Link:

https://uncomfortablebeats.bandcamp.com/album/program-03

Youtube link to Seratonone by able8:

Playlist

  1. Faded feat Phone Home - Able8
  2. Never Sleep (feat. Manix & Cash KRZMA) - Able8
  3. Seratonone - Able8
  4. Bodies (feat. Paco The G Train Bandit & Redddaz) - Able8
  5. Lava Drop (feat. Sinks) - Able8
  6. Push Up (feat. Elf Tranzporter & Rayjah45) - Able8
  7. Born Ready (feat. Rayjah45 & Mista Monk) - Able8
Jitan Chander

January 3rd 2020
Read more by Jitan Chander
Category: , , , , , ,
Topics:
Tags: ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerOn Air Schedule

Related Content

cover

Turtle Eclipse by Turtle Jones (EP) Review

a0947239277_16

Waves from within By Dusty Ohms (EP) review

a4026628534_16

BT03_Nightdreams & Daymares by Alnitak Kid (Album) Music Review