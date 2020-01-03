Program.03 By Able 8 (EP) review

Program 0.3 By Able 8 is the Final EP in the Program series. The beats are created by Melbourne based beatmaker Able8. The EP features international and local vocalists. The beats are Synth heavy and drum beat technical. Program .03 is released through Uncomfortable Beats Record Label. Reviewer Selections: Seratonone, Faded and Lava Drop. A unique mix of beats featuring a sufficient blend of synths and drums.

Bandcamp Link:

https://uncomfortablebeats.bandcamp.com/album/program-03

Youtube link to Seratonone by able8: