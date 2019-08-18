On Air
PTSD and the need for destigmatisation
Post-traumatic stress disorder is the second most common mental illness behind depression yet it is rarely spoken about.
With PTSD Awareness Day behind us, what more needs to change to remove the stigma of this mental illness.
Benjamin Polazzon reports (Aired 2 July 2019)
Guests
Anne-Laure Couineau, Director of Policy and Service Development at Phoneix Australia
Contributors
Benjamin Polazzon
