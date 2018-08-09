icket to freedom

SYN Nation

Further Push For Indigenous Voice To Parliament

Neil Carter presents the committee with the Kimberley Aboriginal Law & Culture Centre logo. (PHOTO: Dylan Storer)

The Joint Select Committee into Constitutional Recognition has handed down its interim report. This follows large consultation with Indigenous people right across Australia. The committee found that there is large support behind the idea of “The Voice” but that the devil is in the detail.

A media release from Parliment stated: “The Committee acknowledges the frustration caused by the length of time taken to advance constitutional recognition of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples. The Committee is hopeful that, through this inquiry, it can play a constructive role in developing proposals for the recognition of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.”

The Committee is due to present its final report to the Parliament on 29 November 2018.

You can still submit to the inquiry:  https://www.aph.gov.au/Parliamentary_Business/Committees/Joint/Constitutional_Recognition_2018/ConstRecognition/Submissions

Read the Interim Report: https://www.aph.gov.au/Parliamentary_Business/Committees/Joint/Constitutional_Recognition_2018/ConstRecognition/Interim_Report

Dylan Storer

August 9th 2018
Read more by Dylan Storer
Category: , , , ,
Topics: ,
Tags: , , , , ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerRadio Training Gift Vouchers90.7FM ScheduleNation Schedule

More by The Edge

Fracking
icket to freedom
The Edge

What Is Fracking and How Will It Effect You?

To describe fracking as controversial is an understatement, I investigate  exactly what fracking is and where it currently sits in Western Australia.

wrongskin
icket to freedom
The Edge

Wrong Skin: New Podcast Set In The Kimberley, More Than Just True Crime

A new podcast is sending shockwaves right across the Kimberley from the average person to the big end of town. It talks […]

FB_IMG_1531792676348
icket to freedom
The Edge

Designing World Class Fashion, In The Bush

Marnin Studio is a social enterprise art and textiles studio based in Fitzroy Crossing, Western Australia for the past few years they […]

Related Content

wtncover
wtn1a
What The News

What The News - Ep #1 - Phllie Snags, Snake Cafes & ‘Shyte’ Chocolate

Untitled design (1)
icket to freedom
The Edge

Looking After Country: Female Indigenous Rangers

Kenedy Hill Community_0
icket to freedom
The Edge

Aboriginal Community Demolished