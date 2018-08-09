SYN Nation
Further Push For Indigenous Voice To Parliament
The Joint Select Committee into Constitutional Recognition has handed down its interim report. This follows large consultation with Indigenous people right across Australia. The committee found that there is large support behind the idea of “The Voice” but that the devil is in the detail.
A media release from Parliment stated: “The Committee acknowledges the frustration caused by the length of time taken to advance constitutional recognition of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples. The Committee is hopeful that, through this inquiry, it can play a constructive role in developing proposals for the recognition of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.”
The Committee is due to present its final report to the Parliament on 29 November 2018.
You can still submit to the inquiry: https://www.aph.gov.au/Parliamentary_Business/Committees/Joint/Constitutional_Recognition_2018/ConstRecognition/Submissions
Read the Interim Report: https://www.aph.gov.au/Parliamentary_Business/Committees/Joint/Constitutional_Recognition_2018/ConstRecognition/Interim_Report
