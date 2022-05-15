The Naughty Rude Show

We Put the Eye in STI – Season 1 Episode 5 2022

Join Taymi and Indi as they combine their girl power to unpack the patriarchal ways in which society views women, alternative ways to view cheating in relationships and how to get back into your 2022 self-care groove.

Indi teaches Taymi all about the sexually transmitted infections that affect the eye, and more importantly, how easy STIs are to treat.

Taymi also leads THE VIBE once more. This week’s toy: cockrings.

Make sure to get involved with the show! Tell us a story or ask us a question over on thenaughtyrudeshow.tumblr.com/ask – it’s completely anonymous and no account is needed! Nothing is off-limits so get going!

Playlist

  1. Running with the Hurricane - Camp Cope
  2. CYA - Jamaica Moana
  3. Proof - Methy Ethyl (feat. Stella Donnelly)
  4. Grime - Dallas Woods
  5. Quicksand - Hatchie
  6. CUT - Jaguar Jonze
  7. Collide - Sappho
  8. Helen - Seph Cove
  9. RISE - Noah Slee (feat. LVJ)
  10. Love Brand New - Bob Moses
  11. Otomo - Bonobo (feat. O'Flynn)
  12. Estación Esperanza - Sofia Kourtesis (feat. Manu Chao)

Contributors

Executive Producer: Zack Goutzoulas
Presenters: Indi Barrow and Taymouth Brook

May 15th 2022
