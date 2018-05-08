SYN 90.7
Queen Victoria Market Faces Redevelopment
The iconic Queen Victoria Market is set to undergo a multi-million dollar redevelopment. But will city council’s plans be approved?
Reporter Vasiliki Raptis investigates.
Contributors
Vasiliki Raptis
Nicolas Zoumboulis
May 8th 2018Read more by Nicolas Zoumboulis
Category: Audio, Local News, News
Topics: News
Tags: melbourne, melbourne-3000, Queen Victoria Market, QVM, redevelopment
More by Panorama
Unrest in Russia Under Putin
More than 1,600 anti-Kremlin activists have been detained by police during street protests against Vladimir Putin ahead of his inauguration for a […]
Careful – Power Can Inflate Narcissism!
When power is given to those who want it most, it can significantly inflate narcissism, according to new University of Melbourne research. The […]
Calls to make wage theft a crime
In the lead up to this year’s Victorian state election, unions are pushing to make the deliberate underpayment of wages a criminal […]