Queen Victoria Market Faces Redevelopment

The iconic Queen Victoria Market is set to undergo a multi-million dollar redevelopment. But will city council’s plans be approved?

Reporter Vasiliki Raptis investigates.

Vasiliki Raptis

Nicolas Zoumboulis

May 8th 2018
