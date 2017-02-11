qlsdbanner

SYN 90.7

Questionable Love Song Dedications Ep. 8 – Seismic Declarations of Love

logo
Listen to Episode

https://www.mixcloud.com/qlsdshow/questionable-love-song-dedications-ep-8-seismic-declarations-of-love/

On today’s episode, the second “seasonal” episode of the show, Maria, Ice T (Tom) and Christian join Paul as he factually delves into terms of endearment and declarations of love that cross the line. By discussing love songs that declare people would jump in front of trains, hike for thousands of miles just to see someone and wait 20 whole centuries for their loved one, we see where some love songs go wrong in the dramatics.

You can also listen to this on iTunes! Simply search up “Questionable Love Song Dedications into your search bar in the iTunes Store!!

February 11th 2017
Read more by palfredwax
Category:
Topics: , ,
Tags: , , , , , , , ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerRadio Training Gift Vouchers90.7FM ScheduleNation Schedule

Related Content

14591834_1819146621700865_4695779747670889413_n

LIVE ON THE HOIST: Batz

EP 3 - A Questionable Year

Questionable Love Song Dedications - Episode 3: "A Questionable Year"

LIST ORANGE-01

The Melbourne List Podcast - 25/01/17