Questionable Love Song Dedications Ep. 8 – Seismic Declarations of Love

On today’s episode, the second “seasonal” episode of the show, Maria, Ice T (Tom) and Christian join Paul as he factually delves into terms of endearment and declarations of love that cross the line. By discussing love songs that declare people would jump in front of trains, hike for thousands of miles just to see someone and wait 20 whole centuries for their loved one, we see where some love songs go wrong in the dramatics.

