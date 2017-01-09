Questionable Love Song Dedications – Episode 2: “Predatory Partners”

Due to technical issues, the show’s first episode is lost to the void, somewhere out there, beyond the pale moonlight…Alas, we have today’s episode recorded and here for your listening pleasure.

On today’s episode we discussed Duran Duran, Hunters and Collectors, Paul Anka, B*Witched and 5ive. In a sort of crazy coincidence all of today’s songs have a slightly predatory and stalking vibe to them!

[mixcloud https://www.mixcloud.com/qlsdshow/questionable-love-song-dedications-ep-2-predatory-partners/ width=100% height=120 hide_cover=1]

