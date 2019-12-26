Ra Ra Raj Metta Tape (Album) Review
Metta Tape by Ra Ra Raj is an album that is filled with samples hat are Indian based that are Bollywood Samples. The album mastering is fulfilled by Oskar Skomes.Artwork by C Rizzo. Produced by Ra ra raj. The album is a satisfying blend and mix of electronic, hip hop, rap, lo-fi beats. Personal favorite tracks on the album are Zindagi, mother India, and Mumbai Masala. The album was able to produce a feeling of uplifting peace, cheerful state of mind while I was listening to the tape. Recommend anyone who enjoys listening to hip hop, rap,lofi, beats, and Bollywood music to listen to this album.released January 30, 2019. Metta Tape is a steady beat album that is progressive in which the album is blending Bollywood samples with hip hop themes a feat is rare to find in today’s world.
Bandcamp Link:
https://rararajbeats.bandcamp.com/album/mett-tape
Playlist
1.
Welcome Friends 00:24
2.
Mumbai Masala 01:52
3.
CCU To MEL 02:21
4.
Slumdog Illionaire 01:47
5.
Acha Thik Ache 00:47
6.
Krishnanagar Express 02:38
7.
Kali 01:11
8.
Song For Baba 03:10
9.
Tabla Groove 00:46
10.
Satya 02:14
11.
Movie Finale 00:40
12.
Intermission Ft. Sitar Supersonics 01:07
13.
Clap Yo’ Hands 02:08
14.
Ami Ebong Tumi 01:51
15.
Sitar Supersonics 00:38
16.
Villainy 03:14
17.
Mogambo’s Theme 02:07
18.
Little Star 01:53
19.
Mother India 01:09
20.
Gabbar Singh 01:08
21.
Ānāpānasati 01:27
22.
Dum Maro Dum 00:47
23.
Zindagi 03:48
24.
Mridanga Bounce 00:58
25.
Goodbye 01:14
Contributors
Jitan Chander