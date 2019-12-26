Ra Ra Raj Metta Tape (Album) Review

a3300882523_16

Metta Tape by Ra Ra Raj is an album that is filled with samples hat are Indian based that are Bollywood Samples. The album mastering is fulfilled by Oskar Skomes.Artwork by C Rizzo. Produced by Ra ra raj. The album is a satisfying blend and mix of electronic, hip hop, rap, lo-fi beats. Personal favorite tracks on the album are Zindagi, mother India, and Mumbai Masala. The album was able to produce a feeling of uplifting peace, cheerful state of mind while I was listening to the tape. Recommend anyone who enjoys listening to hip hop, rap,lofi, beats, and Bollywood music to listen to this album.released January 30, 2019. Metta Tape is a steady beat album that is progressive in which the album is blending Bollywood samples with hip hop themes a feat is rare to find in today’s world.

Bandcamp Link:

https://rararajbeats.bandcamp.com/album/mett-tape

Playlist

  1. Welcome Friends - Ra Ra Raj
  2. Mumbai Masala - Ra Ra Raj
  3. CCU To MEL - Ra Ra Raj
  4. Slumdog Illionaire - Ra Ra Raj
  5. Acha Thik Ache - Ra Ra Raj
  6. Krishnanagar Express - Ra Ra Raj
  7. Kali - Ra Ra Raj
  8. Song For Baba - Ra Ra Raj
  9. Tabla Groove - Ra Ra Raj
  10. Satya - Ra Ra Raj
  11. Movie Finale - Ra Ra Raj
  12. Intermission - Ra Ra Raj Ft. Sitar Supersonics
  13. Clap Yo' Hands - Ra Ra Raj
  14. Ami Ebong Tumi - Ra Ra Raj
  15. Sitar Supersonics - Ra Ra Raj
  16. Villainy - Ra Ra Raj
  17. Mogambo's Theme - Ra Ra Raj
  18. Little star - Ra Ra Raj
  19. Mother India - Ra Ra Raj
  20. Gabbar Singh - Ra Ra Raj
  21. Ānāpānasati - Ra Ra Raj
  22. Dum Maro Dum - Ra Ra Raj
  23. Zindagi - Ra Ra Raj
  24. Mridanga Bounce - Ra Ra Raj
  25. Goodbye - Ra Ra Raj

Playlist

1.
Welcome Friends 00:24

2.
Mumbai Masala 01:52
3.
CCU To MEL 02:21
4.
Slumdog Illionaire 01:47
5.
Acha Thik Ache 00:47
6.
Krishnanagar Express 02:38
7.
Kali 01:11
8.
Song For Baba 03:10
9.
Tabla Groove 00:46
10.
Satya 02:14
11.
Movie Finale 00:40
12.
Intermission Ft. Sitar Supersonics 01:07
13.
Clap Yo’ Hands 02:08
14.
Ami Ebong Tumi 01:51
15.
Sitar Supersonics 00:38
16.
Villainy 03:14
17.
Mogambo’s Theme 02:07
18.
Little Star 01:53
19.
Mother India 01:09
20.
Gabbar Singh 01:08
21.
Ānāpānasati 01:27
22.
Dum Maro Dum 00:47
23.
Zindagi 03:48
24.
Mridanga Bounce 00:58
25.
Goodbye 01:14

Contributors

Jitan Chander

Jitan Chander

December 26th 2019
Read more by Jitan Chander
Category: , , , ,
Topics: , ,
Tags: , ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerOn Air Schedule

Related Content

a4026628534_16

BT03_Nightdreams & Daymares by Alnitak Kid (Album) Music Review

a0614034314_16

Tigermoth-Gung Fu (Album) review

a2223772060_16

SO.crates - Static Methods (EP) review