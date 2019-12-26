Ra Ra Raj Metta Tape (Album) Review

Metta Tape by Ra Ra Raj is an album that is filled with samples hat are Indian based that are Bollywood Samples. The album mastering is fulfilled by Oskar Skomes.Artwork by C Rizzo. Produced by Ra ra raj. The album is a satisfying blend and mix of electronic, hip hop, rap, lo-fi beats. Personal favorite tracks on the album are Zindagi, mother India, and Mumbai Masala. The album was able to produce a feeling of uplifting peace, cheerful state of mind while I was listening to the tape. Recommend anyone who enjoys listening to hip hop, rap,lofi, beats, and Bollywood music to listen to this album.released January 30, 2019. Metta Tape is a steady beat album that is progressive in which the album is blending Bollywood samples with hip hop themes a feat is rare to find in today’s world.

Bandcamp Link:

https://rararajbeats.bandcamp.com/album/mett-tape