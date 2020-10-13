Panorama Logo

On Air

The race to save 500 beached whales

_114556916_photographer-brodieweedingtheadvocate1

Tasmanian Parks & Wild Life Service have been in a race against time to save 500 pilot whales stranded off Macquarie Harbour.

How many have been saved? How do you rescue a beached whale? And how much can science tell us about what causes mass strandings?

Reporter Jeremy Nadel spoke to Dr Emma Betty (Cetacean Ecology Research Group) and Eddie Staier (Tasmanian Parks & Wild Life Service) to answer these questions.

Guests

Dr Emma Betty, Cetacean Ecology Research Group
Eddie Staier, Tasmanian Parks & Wild Life Service

Contributors

Jeremy Nadel

Panorama

October 13th 2020
Read more by Panorama
Category: , , , , ,
Topics: ,
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,
Share
Notice of SYN's Annual General Meeting 2020ContactMembershipVolunteerOn Air Schedule

More by Panorama

1601984380-20201006001495046305-original
Panorama Logo
Panorama

Jobmaker Unpacked: What’s in the 2020-2021 Budget for young people?

The Australian Government handed down it’s 2020-21 Federal Budget last week with a plan to get young people working. While there were […]

ABC News: Daniel Fermer
Panorama Logo
Panorama

Frontline workers reveal what it’s like working during COVID

Frontline retail workers have been one of the many unsung heroes during the coronavirus pandemic. From keeping the shelves stacked to chatting […]

unnamed
Panorama Logo
Panorama

La Niña is back for first time in four years, what does that mean?

The El Niño–Southern Oscillation scale moves back and fourth towards the end of ever year. This year, its polar end La Niña […]

Related Content

News Talk - TEMPLATE
Panorama Logo
Panorama

News Talks #12: Increased uni fees will not solve higher education's problems

A pink background with blue, white, yellow and pink cartoon doodles. On either bottom corner are drawings of people using or speaking on social media. The text reads: News Talks #11: How social media spreads misinformation
Panorama Logo
Panorama

News Talks #11: How social media spreads misinformation

Source: BPD Awareness Week
Panorama Logo
Panorama

Borderline Personality Awareness Week is October 1-7. So, what does that mean?