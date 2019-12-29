On Air
Rad from Good Game Spawn Point! – Interview
Rad from Good Game: Spawn Point caught up with Stefan from Player One at High Score 2019 to chat about the show, and her own musical ability!
Recorded 5th October 2019 at High Score 2019!
https://omny.fm/shows/player-one/rad-from-good-game-spawn-point-interview?fbclid=IwAR3pk0QPvd__7-MiwpJBltxLQFK0pqcZbT5C8QSDE-1ti7AKOUN5Gt4bu7w
