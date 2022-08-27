Raise the Platform website resized

On Air

Interview with Benjamin Phua – Artificial Intelligence and Inclusive Technologies

This episode features RTP Executive Producer Rachael interviewing PhD Candidate Benjamin Phua about their research project on Artificial Intelligence and Inclusive Technologies.

This episode was originally aired on Saturday August 27th 2022 (4pm – 5pm).

You can find out more about Raise The Platform on our website.

For more info, or to join the show, email Raise The Platform’s Facilitator.

Is Hay – [email protected]

August 27th 2022
Read more by Raise The Platform
