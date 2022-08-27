On Air
Interview with Benjamin Phua – Artificial Intelligence and Inclusive Technologies
This episode features RTP Executive Producer Rachael interviewing PhD Candidate Benjamin Phua about their research project on Artificial Intelligence and Inclusive Technologies.
This episode was originally aired on Saturday August 27th 2022 (4pm – 5pm).
