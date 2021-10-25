moshpit-logo-2021

The Great Metal Standoff – Ramones vs The Clash

Punk stalwarts Ramones and The Clash go head-to-head. In one corner representing the Ramones is 1977’s Rocket to Russia, and in the other, representing The Clash is 1979’s London Calling. The third albums of each band were explored and examined by Jason and Imran for the very first time, and to help them along is one of Moshpit on SYN’s 2021 presenting team, fanatic punk rocker, Hannah Pratt, making her first of what we hope to be many ‘Standoffs.

MOSHPIT B-SIDE PODCAST The Great Metal Standoff’, listen to every episode here: http://syn.org.au/show/metalstandoff/

Stay up to date with ‘The Great Metal Standoff’ at https://www.facebook.com/metalstandoffpod/

And ‘Moshpit On SYN’ at https://www.facebook.com/Moshpitonsyn/

Hannah Pratt

Jason Evans, Imran Abbas

October 25th 2021
