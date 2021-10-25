On Air
The Great Metal Standoff – Ramones vs The Clash
Punk stalwarts Ramones and The Clash go head-to-head. In one corner representing the Ramones is 1977’s Rocket to Russia, and in the other, representing The Clash is 1979’s London Calling. The third albums of each band were explored and examined by Jason and Imran for the very first time, and to help them along is one of Moshpit on SYN’s 2021 presenting team, fanatic punk rocker, Hannah Pratt, making her first of what we hope to be many ‘Standoffs.
Guests
Hannah Pratt
Contributors
Jason Evans, Imran Abbas
Jason Evans
October 25th 2021Read more by Jason Evans
Category: Audio, Music Reviews, Podcast
Topics: Music
Tags: joe strummer, joey ramone, johnny ramone, london, london calling, Moshpit, Moshpit on SYN, punk music, punk rock, Ramones, rocket to russia, Russia, The Clash, the ramones
