The real reason Sam Smith has been wearing an eye patch

Sam Smith has been left with two nasty black eyes after undergoing surgery earlier this month.

The ‘Stay With Me’ singer has been using make-up to mask the bruises, but admits he has always secretly wanted to look like a tough guy with a black eye.

“I had to have an operation,” Smith told Beats 1 DJ Zane Lowe. “I got a black eye, and I’ve always wanted a black eye.”



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sam Smith (@samsmith) on Jan 22, 2019 at 5:45pm PST

The x4 Grammy-winning singer previously opened up about his eye infection on Instagram, telling fans he’d picked up painful styes on both eyes during a trip to New Zealand, and sharing a photo of himself wearing a patch.

He also documented the lead-up to the operation on Instagram, telling his followers: “So. I’m getting it operated on in 20 minutes. I’m f**king scared and also super hyped that I get to wear this pirate patch.”

The message was accompanied by a selfie featuring his extremely swollen eye.

He now reveals, “I got two styes in New Zealand … It was hay fever actually, that caused it.”

(with WENN)

Main Image: Lars Baron, Getty via Zimbio.