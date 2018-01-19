The Real Sound Show

SYN 90.7

The Real Sound Show 19/1/18

A broadcast from 19/1/18.

Playlist

  1. Trapped - Machete
  2. Ossil - Machete
  3. Ossil - Machete
  4. The green side - Machete
  5. Nangs - Tame Impala
  6. Omen - Discosure
  7. Spiritual Awakening - Otrov
  8. Hypnotize - The notorious B.I.G
  9. White noise - Disclosure
  10. Magnets - Disclosure
  11. Solitude is bliss - Tame impala
  12. Dimension - Wolfmother
  13. The less i know the better - Tame impala
  14. I'm shaken - Jack White
  15. Love/Paranoia - Tame impala
  16. Where ever U R - Mndsgn
  17. Searchin II - Mndsgn
  18. Searchin III - Mndsgn
  19. Guess its all over - Mndsgn
  20. You rock my world - Micheal Jackson

January 19th 2018
