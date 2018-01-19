SYN 90.7
The Real Sound Show 19/1/18
A broadcast from 19/1/18.
Playlist
- Trapped - Machete
- Ossil - Machete
- The green side - Machete
- Nangs - Tame Impala
- Omen - Discosure
- Spiritual Awakening - Otrov
- Hypnotize - The notorious B.I.G
- White noise - Disclosure
- Magnets - Disclosure
- Solitude is bliss - Tame impala
- Dimension - Wolfmother
- The less i know the better - Tame impala
- I'm shaken - Jack White
- Love/Paranoia - Tame impala
- Where ever U R - Mndsgn
- Searchin II - Mndsgn
- Searchin III - Mndsgn
- Guess its all over - Mndsgn
- You rock my world - Micheal Jackson
