SYN 90.7
The Real Sound Show with Blondel 5-1-2018
The Real Sound Show on 5-1-2018. First, show back since 2017.
Playlist
- This Charming Man - The Smiths
- Zombies - Blondel
- Toughen Your Skin - Stevie
- Red Lipstick - MonkInFerno
- Jungle Ninjas - AZTX
- Eleven - FRAANCIS
- Dungeon - Blondel
- Decay - Stevie
- Blank Walls - Blondel
- Already Here - AZTX
- 20something - AZTX
- Diesel Power - The Prodigy
- Smooth Sailing - Queens Of The Stone Age
- Little Red Corvette - Prince
- Black Math - The White Stripes
- Sanctified - Nine Inch Nails
- You Turn Me On - Rick James