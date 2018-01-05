The Real Sound Show

The Real Sound Show with Blondel 5-1-2018

radio with blondel

The Real Sound Show on 5-1-2018. First, show back since 2017.

Playlist

  1. This Charming Man - The Smiths
  2. Zombies - Blondel
  3. Toughen Your Skin - Stevie
  4. Red Lipstick - MonkInFerno
  5. Jungle Ninjas - AZTX
  6. Eleven - FRAANCIS
  7. Dungeon - Blondel
  8. Decay - Stevie
  9. Blank Walls - Blondel
  10. Already Here - AZTX
  11. 20something - AZTX
  12. Diesel Power - The Prodigy
  13. Smooth Sailing - Queens Of The Stone Age
  14. Little Red Corvette - Prince
  15. Black Math - The White Stripes
  16. Sanctified - Nine Inch Nails
  17. You Turn Me On - Rick James

January 5th 2018
