SYN 90.7
The Real Sound Show with Matthew Gak 12-1-2018
A broadcast from 12-1-2018.
Playlist
- You're pretty good looking for a girl - The white stripes
- Wanna be startin something - Micheal Jackson
- Turnin on the screw - Queens of the stone age
- Blue Orchid - The white stripes
- Love/Paranoia - Tame Impala
- You Know What - N*E*R*D
- The less i know the better - Tame Impala
- Sooner or later - N*E*R*D
- Use ya mind (Twentyfourseven) - MNDSGN
- Ya own way - MNDSGN
- Spaz - N*E*R*D
- Eventually - Tame Imapala
- Fell in love with a girl - The white Stripes
- I'm Designer - Queens of the stone age
