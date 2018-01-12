The Real Sound Show

SYN 90.7

The Real Sound Show with Matthew Gak 12-1-2018

radio with matt gak

A broadcast from 12-1-2018.

Playlist

  1. You're pretty good looking for a girl - The white stripes
  2. Wanna be startin something - Micheal Jackson
  3. Turnin on the screw - Queens of the stone age
  4. Blue Orchid - The white stripes
  5. Love/Paranoia - Tame Impala
  6. You Know What - N*E*R*D
  7. The less i know the better - Tame Impala
  8. Sooner or later - N*E*R*D
  9. Use ya mind (Twentyfourseven) - MNDSGN
  10. Ya own way - MNDSGN
  11. Spaz - N*E*R*D
  12. Eventually - Tame Imapala
  13. Fell in love with a girl - The white Stripes
  14. I'm Designer - Queens of the stone age

January 12th 2018
