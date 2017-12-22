The Real Sound Show

The Real Sound Show with STAND TALL 22-12-2017

The Real Sound Show with STAND TALL 22-12-2017.

Playlist

  1. Seven Nation Army - The White Stripes
  2. Regular John - Queens Of The Stone Age
  3. Tension - Kira Puru
  4. Still Years - Stand Tall
  5. Hate me - Stand Tall
  6. Figures - Stand Tall
  7. Circus - Mezz Coleman
  8. Chuggin - Mezz Coleman
  9. Hurricane - Kyuss
  10. Guess It's All Over - Mndsgn
  11. Love Will Tear Us Apart - Joy Division
  12. Little Cream Soda - The White Stripes
  13. A Roller Skating Jam Named Saturday - De La Soul Feat Q-Tip and Vinia Mojica
  14. Defeated No More - Disclosure Feat Ed Macfarlane
  15. Brain - N*E*R*D
  16. Gabby - The Internet Feat. Janelle Monae

December 22nd 2017
Category:
