SYN 90.7
The Real Sound Show with STAND TALL 22-12-2017
Playlist
- Seven Nation Army - The White Stripes
- Regular John - Queens Of The Stone Age
- Tension - Kira Puru
- Still Years - Stand Tall
- Hate me - Stand Tall
- Figures - Stand Tall
- Circus - Mezz Coleman
- Chuggin - Mezz Coleman
- Hurricane - Kyuss
- Guess It's All Over - Mndsgn
- Love Will Tear Us Apart - Joy Division
- Little Cream Soda - The White Stripes
- A Roller Skating Jam Named Saturday - De La Soul Feat Q-Tip and Vinia Mojica
- Defeated No More - Disclosure Feat Ed Macfarlane
- Brain - N*E*R*D
- Gabby - The Internet Feat. Janelle Monae