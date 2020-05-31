Record Store Ep. 6 – Women Who’ve Defined R&B

R&B, which stands for rhythm and blues, is quite simply exactly that – music that is rhythmic with the soulful feelings of the blues.

The genre originated in the 40’s and over the years went through stages of funk, doo wap, soul, beat music, hop hop and new jack swing. By the 90’s, R&B was full of luxurious runs, assured vocals and blunt sexual advances. It was a time where great vocalists, especially women impressed audiences with their vocal abilities and lyrical vulnerabilities.

Listen in for an hour of sensual and groovy R&B records by women who’ve defined and changed the genre.

