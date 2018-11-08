Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg

Red Cross urges Australians to help Sulawesi

People walk past dead bodies a day after a tsunami hit Palu, on Sulawesi island. Picture: AFP


A tsunami has battered the Indonesian island Sulawesi, and has claimed approximately 400 lives.

The disaster was caused after a magnitude 7.5 earthquake occurred near the island.

Reporter Alex Dalziel spoke to The Australian Red Cross about the Sulawesi tsunami and what Australians can do to help.

Jack Fryer

November 8th 2018
