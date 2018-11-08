SYN 90.7
Red Cross urges Australians to help Sulawesi
A tsunami has battered the Indonesian island Sulawesi, and has claimed approximately 400 lives.
The disaster was caused after a magnitude 7.5 earthquake occurred near the island.
Reporter Alex Dalziel spoke to The Australian Red Cross about the Sulawesi tsunami and what Australians can do to help.
Jack Fryer
November 8th 2018Read more by Jack Fryer
More by Panorama
Melbourne on alert for thunderstorm asthma
Health officials have cautioned Victorians to be careful to minimise their risks to the phenomenon known as ‘thunderstorm asthma’ that saw a […]
Investigation into missing Saudi journalist continues
Saudi Arabian journalist Jamal Khashoggi disappeared and was reportedly murdered during a visit to the Saudi in Istanbul in October this year. […]
What do Australians really think of Halloween?
The popularity of Halloween has been growing in Australia for a number of years now, but the event still divides people, especially […]