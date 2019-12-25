Red Opal by Floyd Graham (Album)
A unique electronic, pop, rock and dance music album. Songs range from feelings of innocence to feelings to hope, happiness, confusion, and comfortability.
I would recommend this album to anyone who enjoys electronic and dance music which contains hints of pop and deep meanings within the music.
A sound I’ve been searching for to listen to for years filled with skill, moods, calmness, and joyfulness. A unique album that should be given a chance to anyone who can access red opal album.
Playlist
- Daybreak - Floyd Graham
- Dream guide - Floyd Graham
- Sentience and Sentimentality - Floyd Graham
- Dad's got the blues - Floyd Graham
- Patience - Floyd Graham
- Wearing thin - Floyd Graham
- Preach - Floyd Graham
