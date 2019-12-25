Red Opal by Floyd Graham (Album)

A unique electronic, pop, rock and dance music album. Songs range from feelings of innocence to feelings to hope, happiness, confusion, and comfortability.

I would recommend this album to anyone who enjoys electronic and dance music which contains hints of pop and deep meanings within the music.

A sound I’ve been searching for to listen to for years filled with skill, moods, calmness, and joyfulness. A unique album that should be given a chance to anyone who can access red opal album.