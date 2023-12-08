After a year of working alongside The Sports Desk in 2023, Jason invited the newest members of the crew, Jerry Ng and Liam Cole, two fellows who’s music tastes are as far away from Rock n’ Roll as you can get, joining him and Imran to talk Red Hot Chili Peppers and Foo Fighters. This battle is arguably a contest between the best albums both bands ever released, Californication and The Colour And The Shape. Complete with multiple songs that have gone one to define each band’s identity. It’s a big risk to see if it is even possible to pick between them. Let’s find out.

Outro Music: XTaKeRuX – Demonized