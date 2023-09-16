Ivory Black Minimalist Spring Forward Daylight Saving Time Instagram Post

Refuge Opens for Melbourne’s Gig Workers

Gig Worker, On The Beat

Sam Deshayes reports.

Press play to listen (refresh if you can’t see the audio player) or read the bulletin below.

A first-of-its-kind hub for Melbourne’s gig workers has opened in the CBD to provide amenities for a growing cohort of workers without an office.

The space provides a place to rest with a microwave, water and bike lights.

It comes after a series of high profile deaths of delivery riders in Australia this year.

Contributors

Sam Deshayes

Loughlin Patrick

September 16th 2023
Ivory Black Minimalist Spring Forward Daylight Saving Time Instagram Post
Ivory Black Minimalist Spring Forward Daylight Saving Time Instagram Post
Ivory Black Minimalist Spring Forward Daylight Saving Time Instagram Post
