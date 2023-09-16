Refuge Opens for Melbourne’s Gig Workers

Sam Deshayes reports.

A first-of-its-kind hub for Melbourne’s gig workers has opened in the CBD to provide amenities for a growing cohort of workers without an office.

The space provides a place to rest with a microwave, water and bike lights.

It comes after a series of high profile deaths of delivery riders in Australia this year.