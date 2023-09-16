Refuge Opens for Melbourne’s Gig Workers
Sam Deshayes reports.
A first-of-its-kind hub for Melbourne’s gig workers has opened in the CBD to provide amenities for a growing cohort of workers without an office.
The space provides a place to rest with a microwave, water and bike lights.
It comes after a series of high profile deaths of delivery riders in Australia this year.
Contributors
Sam Deshayes
Loughlin Patrick
September 16th 2023
Category: Local News, News
Topics: News
