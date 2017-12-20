SYN 90.7
Refugees on Air Episode #4
Syrian Twins Sarah and Maya Ghassali interview Somali Refugee & Author Abdi Aden, known for his novel ‘Shining: The Story of a Lucky Man’. Abdi is an inspirational youth worker and is very involved with the community, he discusses his journey and his upcoming children’s book.
Guests
Abdi Aden
