ROA

SYN 90.7

Refugees on Air Episode #5

cut copy 5
Listen to Episode

Syrian Twins Sarah and Maya Ghassali interview Somali Refugee Abdifatah Ibrahim, who studied a bachelor of Accounting at Latrobe and graduating last year! Abdi is an inspiring person with many stories about his long journey to Australia.

EP5IMG_6132

Guests

Abdifatah Ibrahim

January 10th 2018
Read more by Sarah Ghassali
Category:
Tags: ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerRadio Training Gift Vouchers90.7FM ScheduleNation Schedule

More by Refugees on Air

Copy of Fundraising Help Flyer Template (6)
ROA
Refugees on Air

Refugees on Air Episode #4

Syrian Twins Sarah and Maya Ghassali interview Somali Refugee & Author Abdi Aden, known for his novel ‘Shining: The Story of a […]

Copy of Fundraising Help Flyer Template (5)
ROA
Refugees on Air

Refugees on Air Episode #3

Syrian Twins Sarah and Maya Ghassali interview their very first Syrian refugee Karla Medawar, who is an engineer student from Beloved Syria […]

ep 2 - Copy
ROA
Refugees on Air

Refugees on Air Episode #2

Syrian Twins Sarah and Maya interview Refugee actor Tony Le Nguyen, discussing his journey from Vietnam to Australia as a youth, the […]

Related Content

Refugees on air poster
ROA
Refugees on Air

Refugees on Air Episode #1

Refugees on air poster
ROA
Refugees on Air

Refugees on Air

TRIBUNAL_-HERO-ÔÇö-credit-Alex-Wisser-ÔÇö-Rhonda-Dixon-HIGH-856x822
ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg
Art Smitten

Interview: Karen Therese