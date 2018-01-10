SYN 90.7
Refugees on Air Episode #5
Syrian Twins Sarah and Maya Ghassali interview Somali Refugee Abdifatah Ibrahim, who studied a bachelor of Accounting at Latrobe and graduating last year! Abdi is an inspiring person with many stories about his long journey to Australia.
Guests
Abdifatah Ibrahim
Sarah Ghassali
January 10th 2018Read more by Sarah Ghassali
Category: Audio
Tags: refugees, Refugees on air
