Refugees On Air Episode #6

16-year-old Syrian Twins Sarah and Maya Ghassali interview Afghani refugee and author Essan Dileri about his life as an asylum seeker in Australia and his book ‘Raised in Conflict: Growing up in Afghanistan’.

Essan Dileri

April 5th 2018
Refugees On Air Episode #5

Syrian Twins Sarah and Maya Ghassali interview Somali Refugee Abdifatah Ibrahim, who studied a bachelor of Accounting at Latrobe and graduating last […]

Refugees on Air Episode #4

Syrian Twins Sarah and Maya Ghassali interview Somali Refugee & Author Abdi Aden, known for his novel ‘Shining: The Story of a […]

Refugees on Air Episode #3

Syrian Twins Sarah and Maya Ghassali interview their very first Syrian refugee Karla Medawar, who is an engineer student from Beloved Syria […]

