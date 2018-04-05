SYN 90.7
Refugees On Air Episode #6
16-year-old Syrian Twins Sarah and Maya Ghassali interview Afghani refugee and author Essan Dileri about his life as an asylum seeker in Australia and his book ‘Raised in Conflict: Growing up in Afghanistan’.
Guests
Essan Dileri
Sarah Ghassali
April 5th 2018
