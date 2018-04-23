ROA

SYN 90.7

Refugees On Air Episode #7

Syrian Twins Sarah and Maya Ghassali Interview Liberian Refugee and Music Producer and Artist Zito Ballo about his life in a refugee camp in Ghana for 6 years and continuing his love for music as a foster child in Australia.

Zito Ballo

April 23rd 2018
