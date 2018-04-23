SYN 90.7
Refugees On Air Episode #7
Syrian Twins Sarah and Maya Ghassali Interview Liberian Refugee and Music Producer and Artist Zito Ballo about his life in a refugee camp in Ghana for 6 years and continuing his love for music as a foster child in Australia.
Guests
Zito Ballo
Sarah Ghassali
April 23rd 2018Read more by Sarah Ghassali
