How the regional town of Shepparton defeated COVID-19

Last week, the small regional Victorian city of Shepparton recorded three cases of COVID-19 linked to the Chadstone butchers outbreak. Fortunately they managed to keep the outbreak to just three cases, and the community’s response could provide a lesson for how outbreaks are managed on the road to 2021.

Reporter Angus Thomson spoke to Leanne Stride, owner of a cafe linked to outbreak, and Prof Lisa Bourke, Director at the University of Melbourne Department of Rural Health in Shepparton, to understand how the town stopped COVID in its tracks.