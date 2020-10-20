On Air
How the regional town of Shepparton defeated COVID-19
Last week, the small regional Victorian city of Shepparton recorded three cases of COVID-19 linked to the Chadstone butchers outbreak. Fortunately they managed to keep the outbreak to just three cases, and the community’s response could provide a lesson for how outbreaks are managed on the road to 2021.
Reporter Angus Thomson spoke to Leanne Stride, owner of a cafe linked to outbreak, and Prof Lisa Bourke, Director at the University of Melbourne Department of Rural Health in Shepparton, to understand how the town stopped COVID in its tracks.
Leanne Stride, owner of a cafe linked to outbreak
Prof Lisa Bourke, Director at the University of Melbourne Department of Rural Health
Angus Thomson
