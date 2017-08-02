SYN 90.7
Report: More than 50% of university students were sexually harassed in 2016
A report by the Australian Human Rights Commission has revealed alarming statistics concerning sexual harassment for university students. Reporter William Ton explains.
Jordan Fennell
August 2nd 2017Read more by Jordan Fennell
Category: Audio, Audio, News and Commentary
Tags: human rights comission, sexually harassed, students, university
More by Panorama
Anthony Scaramucci is out of the White House after just ten days
Former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci has been fired just ten days into the job. Reporter Hannah Tpot takes a look […]
Explainer: Why has dual citizenship got parliament in a frenzy?
Reporter Nic Zoumboulis breaks down the recent dual citizenship debacle has parliament in a frenzy and asks if the law is necessary […]
Study: FOMO heightens risk of anxiety in young adults
Facebook, Snapchat, Twitter, and Instagram can have a negative affect on young adults by causing body image problems and anxiety, according to […]