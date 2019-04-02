Reports The Rolling Stones’ Mick Jagger will undergo heart surgery

We are learning new details this morning on the reason why The Rolling Stones has postponed dates on their North American tour.

The band confirmed last week that the tour would be postponed to allow frontman Mick Jagger to undergo medical treatment, but the details of his condition were kept secret.


2019 – all about writing, recording….and a tour !

Drudge Report cites sources who said the tour was postponed as Jagger is set to undergo surgery this week in New York to replace a heart valve.

Page Six said the surgery would involve replacing a stent – it is a small mesh tube that’s used to treat narrow or weak arteries – in the singer’s heart.

Reps for Jagger have yet to comment on the reports.

The band announced on Saturday it was postponing all dates on its tour of the United States and Canada to give Jagger time to receive medical treatment. It did not confirm what treatment the singer would be receiving, but said he is expected to make a full recovery.

Jagger also took to social media on Sunday to apologise to fans.

The North American leg of the band’s ‘No Filter Tour’ was due to kick off in Miami, Florida, on April 20.

Country stars the Zac Brown Band recently landed the coveted opening slot for the first show on the band’s tour.

