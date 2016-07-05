Represent: Australia Votes – special election night radio broadcast

Where were young people during the election? At SYN! We did a live three hour broadcast on election night where we counted seats, interviewed key people and of course discussed the all important democracy sausage sizzle.

We interviewed some great people throughout the night including:

Ellen Sandell, Greens state MP of Melbourne

Anna Burke, Labor, retiring MP of Chisholm

Cathy McGowan, Independent MP of Indi

Alex Bhathal, Greens candidate for Batman

James Mathias, Liberal candidate for Holt

Bruce Poon, from the Animal Justice Party

Josh Fergeus, Greens candidate for Chisholm

Rachel Hocking, SBS journalist

Janet Rice, Greens party

Nicole Zurcas, SYN reporter in Tasmania

Timothy Weber, member of Young Labor

Eric Kerr, Labor candidate for Indi

Jeanette Swain, Greens candidate for Dunkley

Samantha Ratnam, Greens candidate for Wills

Listen to our broadcast on SYN to hear our interviews, the impact young people have on the election and more information on the democracy sausage sizzle.