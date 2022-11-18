On Air
Represent Youth Debate | State Election 2022
Join Mimi, Bridie and George as they moderate Represent’s first live debate.
Katie Hall, state Labor member for Footscray and additionally the Parliamentary Secretary for Youth, Multicultural Affairs and Creative Industries, and Matthew Bach, Victorian Shadow Minister for Transport Infrastructure, Child Protection and Youth Justice, and Youth Affairs, go head to head on the most important issues facing young people this election.
Represent
