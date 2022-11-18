Represent website resized (1365 × 768 px)

On Air

Represent Youth Debate | State Election 2022

Represent website resized (1365 × 768 px)

Join Mimi, Bridie and George as they moderate Represent’s first live debate.

Katie Hall, state Labor member for Footscray and additionally the Parliamentary Secretary for Youth, Multicultural Affairs and Creative Industries, and Matthew Bach, Victorian Shadow Minister for Transport Infrastructure, Child Protection and Youth Justice, and Youth Affairs, go head to head on the most important issues facing young people this election.

November 18th 2022
Read more by Represent
Category: , ,
Topics:
Tags: , , ,
Share
Notice of Annual General MeetingOn Air ScheduleVolunteerMembershipContact

More by Represent

imgonline-com-ua-twotoone-FoeCAos0XeUCzAmA
Represent website resized (1365 × 768 px)
Represent

Represent – Interview with Youth Minister Ros Spence

Represent reporter Charlotte interviews the Minister for Multicultural Affairs, Community Sport & Youth, Ros Spence, reflecting on how the government and young people have […]

climate change takver cc
Represent website resized (1365 × 768 px)
Represent

Climate change: where is Australia at?

Where does Australia sit in the climate change debate? What are some key environmental issues challenging our government today? The team at Represent finds out.  […]

trump signing
Represent website resized (1365 × 768 px)
Represent

SYN’s Guide to Executive Orders

Source: Flickr / Creative Commons   By Maria Dunne What are Executive Orders? Executive Orders have garnered worldwide attention recently as President […]

Related Content

Credit: CC.

School students to receive free dental care if Labor wins state election

images_11-1.jpg
syn-dot.jpg
Represent: Victoria Votes

Week 1: Let's take a look at the seat of Melbourne

images_9-20.jpg
syn-dot.jpg
Represent: Victoria Votes

Week 1- Vox Pops on the State Library steps