SYN Nation

Represent’s US Election Special

Who will win the US election? Will it be Clinton or Trump?

Listen to special guest, Martin Ditman, and hosts Julia Pillai and Natasha Grivas talk about the highlights, low lights and the bits in between, of the marathon long US election campaign.

Alice Rennison

November 6th 2016
