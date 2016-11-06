SYN Nation
Represent’s US Election Special
Who will win the US election? Will it be Clinton or Trump?
Listen to special guest, Martin Ditman, and hosts Julia Pillai and Natasha Grivas talk about the highlights, low lights and the bits in between, of the marathon long US election campaign.
Alice Rennison
November 6th 2016Read more by Alice Rennison
Category: News, News and Commentary
Topics: Live
Tags: #USElection, #USElections2016
More by Represent
Climate change: where is Australia at?
Where does Australia sit in the climate change debate? What are some key environmental issues challenging our government today? The team at Represent finds out. […]
SYN’s Guide to Executive Orders
Source: Flickr / Creative Commons By Maria Dunne What are Executive Orders? Executive Orders have garnered worldwide attention recently as President […]
Represent-Euthanasia & Sex Discrimination
Last Saturday, Represent took a close look at Victorian Government’s Bill to legalise assisted dying in the state and gender discrimination in the workplace. […]