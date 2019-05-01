SYN 90.7
Research Shows Celebrities That Tell Stories In Tweets Connect With Followers Better
In an age of social media influencers becoming the new celebrities, researchers have begun to deconstruct what it takes for influencers to succeed in the Twittersphere.
Researchers at RMIT University and the University of Sydney have found the winning tweet formula used by celebrities to connect with their audiences.
Phoebe Humphrey has the story.
Dr Torgeir Aleti from RMIT School of Economics, Finance and Marketing.
Phoebe Humphrey
