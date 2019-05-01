Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg

SYN 90.7

Research Shows Celebrities That Tell Stories In Tweets Connect With Followers Better

nordwood-themes-359015-unsplash

In an age of social media influencers becoming the new celebrities, researchers have begun to deconstruct what it takes for influencers to succeed in the Twittersphere.

Researchers at RMIT University and the University of Sydney have found the winning tweet formula used by celebrities to connect with their audiences.

Phoebe Humphrey has the story.

Guests

Dr Torgeir Aleti from RMIT School of Economics, Finance and Marketing.

Contributors

Phoebe Humphrey

May 1st 2019
Read more by Panorama
Category: , , , , ,
Topics: ,
Tags: , , , , ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerOn Air Schedule

More by Panorama

Ethical Fashion
Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg
Panorama

Ethical Fashion Report 2019

Australian fashion brands are on notice following the release of the 2019 Ethical Fashion Report by Baptist World Aid. The report, which […]

fabrizio-verrecchia-438342-unsplash
Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg
Panorama

Our Loneliness Epidemic

Loneliness has been equated to being as harmful as smoking 15 cigarettes a day. It’s also something we are all vulnerable to […]

Screen Shot 2019-04-08 at 10.07.02 am
Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg
Panorama

Youth Employment: Federal Budget 2019

What does the federal budget mean for the youth’s employment prospects? Reporter Stefan Bradley has this report from the Foundation for Young […]

Related Content

Credit: John Shadbolt, Creative Commons.

West Gate Fwy moving again after peak-hour crash caused traffic chaos

rawpixel-617402-unsplash
Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg
Panorama

ACT Commits to Further Pill-Testing Trials at Festivals

patrick-hendry-532214-unsplash
Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg
Panorama

The Climate Solutions Fund: is it the solution, or part of the problem?