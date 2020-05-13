Researchers issue report alleging Victorian Government selling off land needed for public housing

New research suggests the Victorian Government “wasted” the opportunity to house its homeless population, after selling off nearly 600 hectares of public land between 2000 and 2018. The RMIT Centre for Urban Research says the sold land could have been used to build up to 11 thousand units for public housing. With the COVID-19 Pandemic continuing, the state government has housed homeless people in hotels, but PhD researcher Liam Davies says short-term solutions are part of the problem.

Laura Green investigates.