The return of retail: A workers perspective
After months in lockdown, Victorian’s welcomed Premier Daniel Andrew’s announcement last week which outlined the easing of restrictions across the state.
Those in Melbourne breathed a sigh of relief as they no longer have to wait weeks for their online shopping order to arrive, as retail stores could finally open the doors. But how did retail workers cope with the rapid return?
Millie Spencer spoke to some to get their perspective on the reopening process.
Guests
Bailey Jonhson, Isabella Polazzon and Ashlea Spierings, Retail Workers
Gerard Dwyer, National Secretary-Treasurer of the Shop, Distributive and Allied Employees’ Association
Contributors
Millie Spencer
