Revealed: Australia’s next Bachelor is an astrophysicist named Matt Agnew

Credit: Channel 10.

The next Bachelor is a ‘geek’.

Channel 10 has revealed former Beauty and the Geek star Matt Agnew is the man set to melt hearts across Australia during his search for love on this year’s series of The Bachelor.

But who is Agnew and what does he do? (See what we did there?)

Matt is a “dashing astrophysicist” (that means he’s super smart) who specialises in studying space, stars, planets and the universe.

The 31-year-old was born and raised in Adelaide and Perth but now lives in Melbourne where he works at the Centre for Astrophysics and Supercomputing at Swinburne University of Technology. He also has a Masters of Science in Astrophysics from Sweden’s Lund University.

Matt will be spending a lot of time in the Bachie mansion, Credit: 10play.

Matt will be spending a lot of time in the Bachie mansion, Credit: 10play.

So, what kind of woman is Matt looking for?

“I think a lot of the characteristics are things everyone looks for to a degree. Someone who’s supportive, compassionate, warm, caring, generous,” Agnew said in an interview with The Daily Telegraph.

“Someone who’s fun and doesn’t mind being a bit silly.”

Matt will follow in the footsteps of previous Bachelor Nick Cummins, Credit: Channel 10.

Matt will follow in the footsteps of previous Bachelor Nick Cummins, Credit: Channel 10.

Matt joins the likes of Tim Robards, Blake Garvey, Sam Wood, Richie Strahan, Matty J and Nick ‘Honey’ Badger’ Cummins in looking for love on The Bachelor.

We wish him the best of luck for finding his Mrs Right!

The Bachelor premieres on Channel 10 later this year.

Photo Credit: The Bachelor, Twitter.

Jayden Forster

March 7th 2019
Read more by Jayden Forster
Category: , ,
Tags: , ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteer90.7FM ScheduleNation Schedule

Related Content

Credit: Jerod Harris, Getty via Zimbio.

Glee star Darren Criss marries longtime girlfriend Mia Swier

MV5BOTE0MjQ1NDU3OV5BMl5BanBnXkFtZTgwNTI4MTgwNzM@._V1_SY1000_CR0,0,674,1000_AL_

Review: Netflix Sex Education

Credit: Us Weekly

Confirmed: Modern Family to end after 11th season