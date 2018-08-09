Revealed: When Pink’s rescheduled Sydney concerts will take place

It has been an anxious wait for Pink fans desperate to know the new dates for her cancelled Sydney shows.

But fans can breathe a sigh of relief today, after the pop superstar confirmed the new dates of the postponed shows on her Beautiful Trauma tour.

@Pink fans! The news we have been waiting for is in.

Tomorrow night’s show has been postponed to allow P!nk time to properly recover. The party will start again this Saturday!

👇 New dates and everything else you need to know here 👉https://t.co/L8TCBrPSN5

— Live Nation AUS & NZ (@LiveNationOzNz) August 8, 2018

The ‘What About Us’ singer also announced that she will postpone Thursday’s scheduled performance to recover from a gastric virus, and return to the stage on Saturday.

However, the announcement brings some bad news for her Brisbane fans, as one of her shows up north will also need to be moved to accommodate her new Sydney concerts.

Pink’s rescheduled Sydney dates are…

August 3 will now be on August 24

August 6 will now be on September 17

August 7 will now be on September 18

August 9 will now be on September 19

The Brisbane show scheduled for August 23 will now take place on August 22.

Fans will not be issued with new tickets, and anybody who cannot attend can request a full refund.

The news comes just hours after Pink opened up about her recent health battle.

Taking to Instagram, Pink revealed she was rushed to hospital on Monday – about 20 minutes before her sound check – in “excruciating pain”.

She said she has been ordered by doctors to get plenty of rest and keep up her fluids.

P!NK's performance scheduled for tonight at Sydney's Qudos Bank Arena has been postponed. Pink was admitted to Hospital on Sunday night, treated and discharged. She was readmitted on Monday. A further announcement will be made when an update becomes available. — Live Nation AUS & NZ (@LiveNationOzNz) August 6, 2018

Pink also offered her “sincere apologies to any of the ticket holders that this has affected” and thanked fans for their support.

She also thanked the doctors and nurses at Sydney’s St Vincent’s Hospital, where she was being treated for dehydration, before being diagnosed with a gastric virus.

Image Credit: Ryan Alysworth, courtesy of Live Nation.