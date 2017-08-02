REVIEW: Asgeir leaves The Forum in an Afterglow

The Forum was abuzz with a sold out crowd, who were there to catch the last flecks of Splendour in the Grass. Asgeir’s latest album, Afterglow, dropped in May to a wash of support from international audiences. A true testament to his explorative nature while holding strong to his roots in the Icelandic language and culture.

To support his sideshow tour Asgeir enlisted the help of Gordi, a fantastic musician who bred her unique autotuned sound from a small country town in central west New South Wales. Her record “Clever Disguise” came out last year and since then key tracks have been turned into anthems. Which was totally realized that night at The Forum with the group surrounding me screaming the words to “Can We Work It Out” back up to Gordi onstage. Watching Gordi create the highly produced sounds that we expect total perfectly, blew me away. I stood, surrounded by screaming fans, gob-smacked as the multi instrumentalist captivated the entire room.

Coming off the back of a weekend at Splendour in the Grass, Asgeir came out filling the Forum with his haunting tune in his native Icelandic tongue. The lighting display was perfectly harmonized to each moment in every song. During each song, the mood was set with a flood or strobe of colourful light, it was perfect compliment to the album name, Afterglow. Asgeir has had a love affair with Australia since the release of his first album, or Australians have had a love affair with him, either way, it was a total delight to bask in the harmonies and melodic synth sounds of him and his full band.

The ground of The Forum rumbled under the bass as the climax of the night was reaching, the night ended in wild modulations and a very apologetic Asgeir who had gotten sick over his weekend at Splendour.

By Bridget Krusec