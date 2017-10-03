ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg

SYN Nation

Review – Black Rider: The Casting of the Magic Bullets

unnamed

Samara Barr reviews Black Rider: The Casting of the Magic Bullets, a co-production between Victorian Opera and Malthouse Theatre written by Tom Waits and William S. Burroughs that’s playing until October 8.

Christian Tsoutsouvas

October 3rd 2017
Read more by Christian Tsoutsouvas
Category: , , ,
Topics: , , , ,
Tags: , , , , , , ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerRadio Training Gift Vouchers90.7FM ScheduleNation Schedule

More by Art Smitten

joanna-murray-smith-data
ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg
Art Smitten

Interview: Joanna Murray-Smith

Christian interviews the playwright of American Song, playing at Red Stitch Actors Theatre in St Kilda East until November 5.

b5
ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg
Art Smitten

Interview: Karina Holden

Christian interviews the writer/director of the new environmental documentary Blue, in cinemas October 12.

MV5BNzA5OWFiZDEtYTliOS00YWNmLTljMjYtYWFjODYxNDY4MDVhXkEyXkFqcGdeQXVyNDY1NTI0OA@@._V1_UY1200_CR106,0,630,1200_AL_
ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg
Art Smitten

Review: Rip Tide

In essence, Riptide is a movie about a New York model, who loses control of her emotions for a moment, and due […]

Related Content

unnamed (91)
ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg
Art Smitten

Interview: Patrick McCarthy

inbetweentwo
ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg
Art Smitten

Interview: James Mangohig

New-Hero-Image-Web-Resize-1
ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg
Art Smitten

Interview: Rory Kelly