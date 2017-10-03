SYN Nation
Review – Black Rider: The Casting of the Magic Bullets
Samara Barr reviews Black Rider: The Casting of the Magic Bullets, a co-production between Victorian Opera and Malthouse Theatre written by Tom Waits and William S. Burroughs that’s playing until October 8.
Christian Tsoutsouvas
October 3rd 2017Read more by Christian Tsoutsouvas
Category: Audio, Live Reviews, Music Reviews, Programs
Topics: Art, Comedy, Culture, Live, Music
Tags: black rider, Malthouse Theatre, meow meow, paul capsis, theatre, tom waits, Victorian Opera, william s. burroughs
More by Art Smitten
Interview: Joanna Murray-Smith
Christian interviews the playwright of American Song, playing at Red Stitch Actors Theatre in St Kilda East until November 5.
Interview: Karina Holden
Christian interviews the writer/director of the new environmental documentary Blue, in cinemas October 12.
Review: Rip Tide
In essence, Riptide is a movie about a New York model, who loses control of her emotions for a moment, and due […]