SYN Nation
Review: Lifetime Guarantee
Finley reviews Theatre Works’ production of Ross Mueller’s play Lifetime Guarantee, which runs in St Kilda until February 26.
Click here to listen to Finley’s interview with cast member Charles Purcell.
Christian Tsoutsouvas
February 19th 2017Read more by Christian Tsoutsouvas
Category: Audio
Topics: Art, Culture
Tags: lifetime guarantee, ross mueller, theatre, Theatre Works
More by Art Smitten
Interview: Padraic Fisher
Andrew, Hamish and Gill chat to Padraic Fisher, director of the National Wool Museum in Geelong (the city he left New York […]
Interview: Charles Purcell
Finley chats to actor Charles Purcell from the cast of Theatre Works’ production of Ross Mueller’s play, Lifetime Guarantee, about the politics of putting […]
Interview: William Crighton
Andrew, Gill and Hamish chat to folk rock musician William Crighton about his first time performing performing on a paddle steamer and […]