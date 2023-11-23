Napoleon: Joaquin Phoenix Stars as the Legendary French Emperor in this Basic Biopic

Napoleon preview screening provided by Sony Pictures

“Napoleon is a by-the-books biopic with some brilliant battles”

A figure that is as synonymous with France as the Eiffel Tower and baguettes, Napoleon Bonaparte is an icon to say the least, both due to his brilliance as a military commander who is studied to this day, and his unwavering patriotism that came at the expense of a few million lives. That’s why Ridley Scott’s Napoleon (2023) is quite bemusing (I can already hear the candid ‘fk off, thank you’ from the man himself). This version of Napoleon carries all of those traits, but he’s also kind of a caricature who’s trapped in a film that reduces him to a tantrum-esque, ‘boy who would be king but always felt like a boy’ version of himself. And while that’s not inherently bad (I can’t speak for how the French might see it), the end result is quite a reductive one.

Whether or not that’s because the true end result hasn’t been release yet (apparently it’s close to 4 hours) isn’t clear. What is clear is that this theatrical version gives the impression that it is missing some key parts that would undoubtedly round its sharp edges off.

If you’re like me and you’re not familiar with Napoleon’s life beyond his mistake to pursue Russians in a Russian winter and his eventual exile, the film charts his rise and fall to the tee. More specifically, it introduces Napoleon (a committed as ever, but rather contained Joaquin Phoenix) in the courtyard of what appears to be the Palace of Versailles as he witnesses Marie Antoinette face the guillotine. From here, the French have entered a new age, one without monarchs, built on a form of governance and diplomacy, and Napoleon is keen to take the reigns on the battle and strategy side to propel the nation forward.

Unbeknown to him is the fact that for all of his valiant efforts on the battlefield, his biggest battle is one he can’t clearly see or plan for. It comes in the form of Josephine (Vanessa Kirby), a widow to a traitor soldier who he stares at long enough for her to pull him up on it. The duo eventually tie the knot and begin their journey together. It’s with the presence of Josephine in Napoleon’s life that screenwriter David Scarpa almost reduces him to a petty man who can’t really perform in the bedroom and who, for all the strings he pulls for others, has his strings pulled by her. It’s an interesting, albeit quite strange approach to framing one of histories most renowned figures, with this duality between Napoleon’s duty to his nation and his duty to his spouse creating quite a disparate narrative that shows him in his glory but also in his fragility.

It’s actually borderline comical but not in the The Death of Stalin (2017) satirical sense where it leans into its absurdness and mockery, but more in terms of having Phoenix play this man with such poise but then showing him either throwing mini-tantrums or saying lines like “Destiny has brought me this lamb chop” and “ You think you’re so great because you have BOATS!” or even submitting to Josephine like she’s a Dom of sorts. Don’t get me wrong, these scenes are not what one might expect in a sprawling epic of this scale and are a welcome addition, but the film both reduces its subject to a ‘man who sees everything but can’t see anything’ caricature, and shows him in his glory overcoming obstacle after obstacle.

Most of these obstacles manifest in some of Scott’s best displays of practical battles since Gladiator (2000), and this film could almost be seen as a companion piece to that one in terms of scale and story (where Phoenix is playing a similar role but to different avail). There’s an epic battle of Austerlitz which occurs on snow and ice and has some of the most harrowing displays of the brutality of war from any war film ever; Scott has always excelled with these sequences and he definitely does so here. The battle of Waterloo at the film’s climax is just as magnetic, with the harsh crunching sounds of armour being pierced or canons tearing through defences really capturing how unforgiving war is.

Scott’s film does leave lots to be desired though. Josephine and her arc are pretty underdeveloped in the wider scheme of things, with Kirby not being given much to do apart from really play the role of a muse who’s there when Napoleon has urges or craves attention. Scarpa’s script really makes it impossible to engage with this subplot to the point where it serves more as an afterthought when the battles do roll around and the fun and games take place. If this was a film about ticking all of the boxes that were key to Napoleon’s life, then it largely achieves that, but it comes at the expense of really flattening its subject and reducing him to punching bag for those around him, which is fine if it only had more to say about him by the time it was over.

Napoleon opens nationally from today, the 23rd of November, 2023.