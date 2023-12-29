Next Goal Wins: Taika Waititi’s Latest Shot is Well off his Usual Mark

Next Goal Wins preview screening provided by Disney

“Next Goal Wins has some Waititi charm, but it never takes itself serious enough for you to do the same”

At this point in his career, it’d be fair to say that there isn’t a Taika Waititi film that would catch anyone off-guard in terms of what to expect. Whether that’s the unhinged sarcasm that springs from every bit of dialogue, the self-awareness that lends itself to random fourth wall breaks or obvious extra-filmic references, and even just his lighthearted approach to more serious topics. But knowing what to expect from a Waititi film, especially when he’s seemingly doubled down on those above elements since Thor: Love and Thunder (2022), also means that the surprise and shock factor in his recent films…well… isn’t that surprising or shocking.

It might be that I’ve set my expectations too high for Waititi’s next slate of projects, but his latest venture, Next Goal Wins (2023), isn’t exactly making me feel any differently.

A Waititi film through and through, right from its first frame involving the director dressed up as a priest and introducing his film like a children’s fable, Next Goal Wins carries on the long tradition of underdog sports films, with 2023 already seeing another title, Champions, follow in similar footsteps to past movies.

Instead of basketball, however, the film takes a look back at a key football match where Australia thumped American Samoa 31-0. If you’re an Australian, you probably have fond memories of this game, but if you’re an American Samoan, it’s not something you want to be reminded of.

Fortunately, some 13 year’s after suffering that loss, the FFAS (Football Federation American Samoa) head, restaurant owner, cameraman, and all-round good guy Tavita (a gentle performance from Oscar Kightley) has a more simple ambition for his national football team: score one goal. On the surface, you’d think it’s a simple ask, but for this team made up of a bunch of rag-tag amateurs, the task isn’t an easy one.

That’s until an established Dutch-American manager, Thomas Rogen (an out-of-place Michael Fassbender in his second best performance this year), is forcibly made to take on the vacant managerial position at American Samoa by his ex-wife Gail (a minor, under-utilised role for Elisabeth Moss).

Rogen, a manager at his lowest point, is trying to overcome a temperament he’s harbouring which is great, but Fassbender’s performance feels out of sync with the sort of humour Waititi is aiming for to the point where he stands out for the wrong reasons amongst a group of really mellow characters. It’s obvious that that was a deliberate choice in some respects, but when you have an actor whose brilliance is derived from his nonchalantness and ability to be unreadable –––like in his standout performance in The Killer (2023)––– play a pretty crappy coach in the same way and be the focal point for the film (especially with some of the lines he’s given), it’s hard to find that emotional connection needed for a story like this.

Make no mistake, that isn’t a Fassbender fault. As mentioned, from the get-go this has all the markings of a Waititi joint, and while the subject matter really lends itself to his soft but unabashed touch where things happen and we move forward, It’s a shame that this film is reduced to a formulaic, by-the-books underdog story that makes any attempts at sincereness feel like they’re about to be the butt of a joke (which they usually are).

While the cast are fun to be around, the film doesn’t really have a method to its playfulness like Boy (2010) or Eagle vs Shark (2007) , nor is it crafted with the same care for meaningful storytelling as something like Hunt for the Wilderpeople (2016), but Waititi somehow get’s away with it because he leans so much into the gags and the ‘have fun’ of it all even if you lose. Whether or not that’s the mantra he’s adopted in recent years for his own career, he has seemingly steered himself away from grounded storytelling where he prioritised characterisation and making you care for the characters you’re following like in his aforementioned films by instead just leaning into humour for humour’s sake.

Next Goal Wins opens nationally from the 1st of January, 2024.