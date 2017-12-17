SYN Nation
Review: More Pudding Anyone? + Discussion: Sexism in Christmas movies
Christian, Silvi, Hamish and Smithers discuss sexism in Christmas movies and review More Pudding Anyone?, the new Christmas comedy playing at 8.30pm at The Butterfly Club (5 Carson Pl, off Little Collins St) until Sunday December 17.
Christian Tsoutsouvas
December 17th 2017
Category: Audio, Live Reviews, Programs
Topics: Art, Comedy, Culture, Live, Pop Culture
Tags: #sexism, Christmas, film, more pudding anyone?, thatcher's boy theatre
