ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg

SYN Nation

Review: Shir Madness – Melbourne Jewish Music Festival

Song-of-Songs-artists-collage-low-res

Hamish drops by to tell Christina and Reem all about this year’s Melbourne Jewish Music Festival, Shir Madness.

Christian Tsoutsouvas

September 22nd 2017
Read more by Christian Tsoutsouvas
Category: , , ,
Topics: , , ,
Tags: , ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerRadio Training Gift Vouchers90.7FM ScheduleNation Schedule

More by Art Smitten

2268 Small (2)
ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg
Art Smitten

Interview: Jasper Foley

Smithers chats to Jasper Foley from the cast of Completely Improvised Potter, playing at The Lithuanian Club until September 30 as part of […]

unnamed (91)
ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg
Art Smitten

Interview: Patrick McCarthy

Christina and Reem chat to Patrick McCarthy, writer/director of The Sky Is Well Designed, which is playing at Northcote Town Hall from September […]

image001 (8)
ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg
Art Smitten

Interview: Sally Maclean and Christopher Kirby

Christina and Reem chat with Sally Maclean and Christopher Kirby from the cast and crew of Season Two of the web series […]

Related Content

IUCVrdgz_1.png
On The Run

On The Run: 21 March

904042_535646553198626_1032679692_o.jpg
1956980_930299800313377_7835018403172026928_o.png
New and Approved

24/10/14 - Rosie and Luis chat to Moana on New and Approved

10402989_765190720182440_2844979948123950406_n.jpg
LOS20LOGO20NEW.jpg
Leach On Society

LEACH ON SOCIETY Podcast Featuring Paul Dempsey! Friday 30-5-2014 Episode 5