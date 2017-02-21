SYN Nation
Review: Stupid F**king Bird
Gill and Molly discuss their thoughts, feelings and impressions of Aaron Posner’s play Stupid Fucking Bird, before, after and during the intermission of its new production byLightning Jar Theatre, playing at the Brunswick Mechanics Institute until February 26.
Click here to listen to our interview with director Peter Blackburn
Christian Tsoutsouvas
February 21st 2017Read more by Christian Tsoutsouvas
Category: Audio, Live Reviews, Programs
Topics: Art, Comedy, Culture, Live, Pop Culture
Tags: aaron posner, anton chekhov, brunswick mechanics institute, lightning jar theatre, Metanoia Theatre, stupid f**king bird, theatre
