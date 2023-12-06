The Boy and the Heron: Hayao Miyazaki Signs off in Stellar Fashion

The Boy and the Heron preview screening provided by Sony Pictures

“The Boy and the Heron feels like the sum of all of Miyazaki’s best parts, but one that is as introspective and self-reflexive as perhaps anything he has ever made”

When we reach the inevitable end, something old has to give way in order for something new to take its place and flourish. By all accounts, this is true for anything in life where we’re all just moving cogs in a larger machine, looking to leave our mark where we can while hopefully leaving things in a better place than when we found them. The Boy and the Heron (2023), by the legendary retired-now-really-retired Hayao Miyazaki, attests to this truth by looking inwards and spiralling within its various chasms and dreamlike meditations on reality, to unlock, show and eventually re-jig the secrets it seeks to share, or at the very least point us to look within ourselves along the way.

It’s the sort of film where a legend is revived (in the literal and figurative sense) both in terms of Miyazaki returning to a craft he has pioneered, and the legend at the heart of the film returning or being rediscovered years after it was left idle. That rediscovery comes courtesy of the film’s protagonist –––and by extension, a quasi-self portrait of the director––– the young Mahito (voiced by Luca Padovan in the English dub I saw, and by Soma Satoki in the subbed version).

He’s recently lost his mother in a Tokyo hospital bombing in 1943, in what is a brutal sequence of rippling fire that he’s rushed into to try and save her. It at once captures the unforgiving aspect of war but also tethers the film to a moment of loss, a void of sorts for the character’s life, that Miyazaki seeks to fill with his signature elements of fantasy and escapism.

It’s never easy to accept loss, and it’s these haunting visions that Mahito hangs onto as he moves to a much more serene location in the countryside. Here, he and his engineer father Shoichi (an almost Bronx/Brooklyn accent Christian Bale in the dub, Takuya Kimura in the sub), have moved in to Mahito’s late mother’s family home, with his father marrying her younger sister Natsuko (Gemma Chan in the dub, Yoshino Kimura in the sub).

Miyazaki is no stranger to exploring children’s plights and the measures they take in order to not only suppress the problems they face, but to find meaning in things that are not readily visible to the eye. In fact, the loss of innocence at youth and children’s abilities to show care towards things that adults may show malice or resent for is something that allows him to tap into the themes that he explores through his vivid imagery and picturesque drawings.

Whether that’s the journey Prince Ashitaka takes in Princess Mononoke (1997) to quell the conflict between industrialising villagers and the forest that protects itself through San and its godly creatures; the relationship between Mei, Satsuki and the big cuddly cat creature Totoro in a film that doesn’t really contain any conflict per se (their mother is ill) but does reveal the disparity in how children see the world as a playground of opportunity, going so far as to notice the things that even their father doesn’t believe to be true (e.g. Totoro); or the care and excitement of Ponyo to want to be human, even though the thought is dangerous to her father but the unknown is what excites her.

Everything ties back to escapism, more specifically to escaping the reality these characters (and by extension, we) know. The Boy and the Heron follows a similar approach, where Mahito struggles to face a reality his mother is not in, ultimately being tempted by fate in the form of a stalking, mostly harmless heron (Robert Pattinson in the dub, Masaki Suda in the sub), to explore an abandoned tower that was once erect by his great-uncle. He’s warned off by the granny occupants of his mother’s family’s residence, who talk of various tunnels in the tower and a darkness that looms over it. But kids being kids, Mahito sees opportunity where others see danger.

Once in the tower, everything that was is no more, as this is a place that forces its occupants to reconcile with hard truths by seeking out answers in the unknown, sometimes to no avail, but even searching is better than banging your head against a wall (or rock). There are pelicans that eat floating souls known as waru waru –––beings that float to the sky from what is seemingly the underworld, before being birthed to a new reality–––, parakeets that are big and cuddly but want to eat people, and a myriad of eye candy objects to satiate the hunger for those craving worlds teeming with Ghibli flourishes.

Where the film partly separates itself from his past works, or at the very least adds an extra branch, is in how it uses the world within a world within worlds symbolism of the tower as a vessel for twisting and merging the familiar with the unfamiliar, ultimately reducing it to a single source at its centre. Things change in the tower, people change, but at its core there is a method to the madness in the form of the uncle who is building this world, trying to keep it standing, but confronting his own reality that he won’t be able to do it forever. In most obvious ways, this can be seen as Miyazaki, a sole conductor, accepting that his days are numbered, and that he can’t keep holding everything together. Mahito is there to try and help take this bleakness and turn it into something redeemable now that his uncle cannot. It’s almost a futile request as everything around him crumbles, but it’s enough to believe he will take this with him in his own life and attempt to bring some order to it that way.

To say that Miyazaki’s film’s are beautiful canvases of phantasmagorical allegory is not an understatement. He devises worlds that are easy to get lost in and oftentimes require one to submit to the unknown just like his characters do in Spirited Away (2001) or Howl’s Moving Castle (2004) and especially in The Boy and the Heron. In fact, his latest film feels like the sum of all of his best parts, but one that is as introspective and self-reflexive as perhaps anything he has ever made. Not many directors can say they’ve signed off at the top of their game, but for Miyazaki, he’s known no other game, rounding his film off with one of the most simple shots of his career, one that evokes hope and maybe at the very least, will allow us to bring some order in our own reality.

The Boy and the Heron opens nationally from the 7th of December, 2023.